

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output increased at a softer pace in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The construction output increased a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in November, after a 1.3 percent rise in October.



On a yearly basis, the construction output increased a working day adjusted 13.2 percent in November, following a 10.7 percent gain in the previous month.



For the January to November period, the construction output rose an unadjusted 24.2 percent in November and gained a calendar adjusted 24.6 percent.







