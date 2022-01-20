

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) announced David YL Leung, currently a Director of the company, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2022. TC Leung, current CEO, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board.



David YL Leung has been the General Manager of Yixing Pact Environmental Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai since 2011. Before joining Yixing Pact, he was the Business Development Manager of Euro Tech (Far East) Limited, the parent company of Yixing Pact in Hong Kong.







