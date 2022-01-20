

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $2.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $5.73 billion from $5.14 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.66 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.61 -Revenue (Q4): $5.73 Bln vs. $5.14 Bln last year.



