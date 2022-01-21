

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its independent members of the board of directors approved the total compensation for 2021 for the company's chief executive officer James Dimon, in the amount of $34.50 million, an increase of about 10% from last year's compensation of $31.50 million.



Dimon's total compensation included an annual base salary of $1.50 million and performance-based variable incentive compensation of $33 million. $5 million of the variable incentive compensation will be delivered in cash and the remaining $28.00 million will be delivered in the form of Performance Share Units. The amounts of base salary and cash incentive remain unchanged from last year.







