

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Friday as various downside risks, including new Covid-19 outbreaks, rising oil prices and mounting inflationary pressures clouded the near-term economic outlook.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she was confident the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration would take steps needed to bring down inflation during 2022.



President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he supports Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's expected move to start tightening monetary policy.



'Given the strength of our economy and pace of recent price increases, it's appropriate - as Fed Chairman Powell has indicated - to recalibrate the support that is now necessary,' Biden said.



U.S.-Russian tensions over Ukraine also weighed, with Washington reportedly allowing some Baltic states to send U.S.-manufactured weapons to Ukraine.



The benchmark DAX fell 240 points, or 1.5 percent, to 15,671, heading into next week's FOMC meeting.







