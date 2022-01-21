

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday, with soaring tensions over Ukraine, a disappointing earnings update from Netflix and caution ahead of the U.S. central bank's policy meeting scheduled for next week keeping underlying sentiment cautious.



The top diplomats of Russia and the United States are to hold talks over Ukraine in Switzerland today after a flurry of meetings between officials on both sides in the last week produced no breakthroughs.



On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Moscow of grave consequences if any of its forces crossed the border.



Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was confident the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration would take steps needed to bring down inflation over the course of 2022.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 105 points, or 1.6 percent, at 7,077 after closing 0.3 percent higher the previous day.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de