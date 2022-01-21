

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $601 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $374 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $587 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $6.23 billion from $5.53 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $601 Mln. vs. $374 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.23 Bln vs. $5.53 Bln last year.



