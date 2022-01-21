

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $737.2 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $151.1 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $341.4 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $1.18 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



IHS Markit Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



