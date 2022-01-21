

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) and Francisco Partners, an investment firm, said on Friday that they have signed a deal for Francisco to acquire healthcare data and analytics assets from IBM, which are currently part of the Watson Health business.



The financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter, have not been disclosed.



The assets to be acquired by Francisco Partners include extensive and diverse data sets and products, including Health Insights, MarketScan, Clinical Development, Social Program Management, Micromedex, and imaging software offerings.



Since its launch over 20 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 400 technology companies.







