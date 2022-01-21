

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nexstar Media Inc., and its operating partners have reached multi-year agreements to renew the existing CBS Television Network affiliations in 39 markets across the country, ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The 39 markets combined reach 14% of the U.S. audience, serving 17.4 million television households. Following three affiliation agreements that were renewed early last year, the agreement completes all of ViacomCBS and Nexstar's affiliation renewals.



The companies said that Nexstar's CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on Paramount+ and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms.







