

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed sharply lower on Friday as stocks tumbled amid rising concerns about inflationary pressures, surging coronavirus cases and prospect of interest rate hikes.



A few disappointing economic reports and weak earnings updates contributed as well to the bearish mood in the markets. Rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine issue hurt as well.



The pan European Stoxx 600 plunged 1.84%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 1.2%, Germany's DAX tanked 1.94% and France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.75% and Switzerland's SMI shed 1.63%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden declined sharply.



Czech Republic and Iceland closed with moderate losses, while Turkey edged down marginally.



In the UK market, Entain declined more than 5%. Evraz, Scottish Mortgage, Pershing Square Holdings, Fresnillo, Pearson, Smith (DS), Flutter Entertainment, Rolls-Royce Holdings, BHP Group and Barclays lost 3 to 4.2%.



IAG, Melrose Industries, Halma, Anglo American Plc, Smiths Group and 3I Group also declined sharply.



In the German market, Infineon Technologies, Porsche Automobil, HeidelbergCement, Continental, HelloFresh, Deutsche Post and Brenntag shed 3 to 3.8%.



Fresenius Medical Care, MTU Aero Engines, Qiagen, Siemens, Fresenius, BASF, Sartorius, Munich RE, Adidas and Daimler lost 2 to 2.7%.



Siemens Gamesa tumbled more than 14% after cutting its revenue guidance for 2022. Shares of Siemens Energy plunged more than 16%.



In Paris, ArcelorMittal tumbled more than 7%. Saint Gobain, Veolia, Technip, BNP Paribas, Faurecia, Societe Generale, Schneider Electric, Airbus Group, WorldLine, Legrand, Dassault Systemes, Capgemini, Atos, Renault, STMicroElectronics, Air France-KLM, Bouygues and Michelin lost 2 to 4%.



In economic news, U.K. consumer confidence weakened in January amid concerns over higher inflation and interest rate hikes, survey results from GfK showed.



The consumer confidence index fell to -19 in January from -15 in the previous month. All five measures of the index were down in comparison to the December 17th data.



Separately, the Office for National Statistics reported that UK retail sales declined more than expected at the end of the year, falling 3.7% on a monthly basis in December, reversing the 1% increase a month ago. Sales were forecast to fall 0.6%. This was the biggest decline since January 2021.



Year-on-year, retail sales decreased 0.9%, in contrast to the 4.3% increase seen in November and the economists' expectations +3.4%.



Eurozone's consumer confidence weakened for a fourth month in a row in January, but the decline was less than expected, preliminary data from the European Commission showee.



The flash consumer confidence index eased to -8.5 from -8.4 in December, revised from -8.3. Economists had forecast a fall to -9.0.



The latest reading remained the worst since March, when the score was -10.8. The corresponding indicator for the EU dropped to -10.0 from -9.6 in the previous month.







