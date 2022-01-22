

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said on Friday that its fourth-quarter earnings would be impacted by provisions made at its Polish mBank. However, Commerzbank expects a positive net result for the financial year 2021.



Commerzbank said mBank had made provisions regarding the foreign currency indexed loan agreements in the amount of about 436 million euros.The company noted that its fourth-quarter results would be impacted by a corresponding amount.







