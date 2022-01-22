

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell plc on Friday confirmed its name has changed from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc.



Shell announced the Board's decision to change its name to Shell plc on December 20, 2021. This change has now taken effect.



The company specified that the London Stock Exchange and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on January 25, 2022, while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Monday January 31, 2022.



The company noted that the change of name will not affect share ownership and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes and no new share certificates will be issued.



The ISINs, SEDOLs, CUSIPs and ticker symbols of the company's A shares and B shares and A ADSs and B ADSs will remain unchanged for the time being, the company added.







