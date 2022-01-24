

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Long Island City, New York-based BCS International Corp. is recalling certain 'Dr. Snack Goji Berry' food treats citing the possible presence of undeclared sulfites, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 4.5 ounce, 6 ounce and 9 ounce containers and 5 pound packages of 'Dr. Snack Goji Berry' food treats. The product comes in clear plastic containers and 5 pound cardboard boxes marked with UPC Codes 80555492205, 80555493218, 80555494216 or 80555470198.



The affected products were distributed in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.



The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in 'Dr Snack Goji Berry' which were not declared on the label.



The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites.



Analysis of the 'Dr. Snack Goji Berry' revealed they contained 13.6 milligrams per serving. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites may get serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.



However, no illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.



Consumers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing undeclared sulfites, Lawrence, Massachusetts-based Bokhary Foods Inc., d.b.a EKTA Foods, in mid December called back GODAVARI brand dried apricots. Brooklyn, New York -based Golden Natural Products, Inc. in August called back two dried apricot products.







