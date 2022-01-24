

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L) said it finished the year with a strong fourth quarter, ahead of the Group's expectations. It now believes adjusted profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be slightly in excess of 250 million pounds. Total revenue for the Group grew by 23 percent including the effects of acquisitions made since the beginning of 2020, and by 27 percent in constant currency.



Computacenter plc said it is currently carrying a higher level of inventory than it would normally. The Group expects inventory to return to normal levels as supply constraints alleviate.







