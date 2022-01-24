

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian mining and metals company South32 Limited (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK) reported Monday that its second-quarter Alumina production declined to 1.33 million tonnes from last year's 1.40 million tonnes. Sequentially, Alumina production increased 4 percent.



Aluminium production dropped to 246 thousand tonnes, down from prior year's 248 thousand tonnes. Sequentially, Aluminium production fell 1 percent.



Metallurgical coal production was 1.19 million tonnes, down from 1.40 million tonnes a year ago. Sequential decline was 24 percent.



The company said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact its operations and supply chains in different ways, across global portfolio.



Looking ahead, the company revised Australia Manganese FY22 production guidance lower by 9 percent as COVID-19 and weather impacted production, preventing the re-build of stockpiles ahead of the wet season.



Graham Kerr, South32 CEO, said, 'We expect to grow our total share of aluminium production by approximately 24 percent to 1.2Mt in FY23, through our proposed acquisition of an additional interest in the hydro powered Mozal Aluminium smelter and the restart of the Brazil Aluminium smelter using 100 per cent renewable power.'



In Australia, South32 shares fell 3.7 percent to trade at A$3.94.



In London, the shares were losing around 3.9 percent to trade at 211.50 pence.







