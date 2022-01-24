

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - IHS Markit is scheduled to issue Eurozone flash PMI report at 4.00 am ET Monday. The composite output index is seen at 52.6 in January, down from 53.3 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro fell against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 128.59 against the yen, 1.1322 against the greenback, 0.8362 against the pound and 1.0328 against the franc as of 3:55 am ET.







