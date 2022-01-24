

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Monday as investors braced for a hawkish update from the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week and remained concerned about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine.



On the data front, France private sector grew at the slowest pace in nine months in January, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The flash composite output index fell more-than-expected to 52.7 in January from 55.8 in December. The expected reading was 54.5.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 87 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,981 after declining 1.8 percent on Friday.



Renault rallied 2.5 percent. The French carmaker, Japan's Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are soon going to work together to develop electric vehicles. The trio is expected to invest more than 20 billion euros over the next five years.







