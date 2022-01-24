

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday as investors braced for a possible early rise in U.S. interest rates and awaited earnings updates from the likes of Apple, Tesla and Microsoft in the coming days. Rising tensions about Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border also dented sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 54 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,439 after ending 1.2 percent lower on Friday.



Shell was down 0.7 percent after confirming its name has changed from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc.



Unilever jumped more than 6 percent after reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods company.



Vodafone soared 6 percent on reports that it was in talks with Iliad to combine their operations in Italy.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de