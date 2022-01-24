

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production grew at a softer pace in December, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Industrial output increased 9.98 percent year-on-year in December, after an 11.37 percent increase November.



Manufacturing output rose 10.57 percent in December, after a 12.17 percent increase in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output gained 4.17 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying fell 0.42 percent and water supply output declined 2.94 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.19 percent in December, after a 0.43 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales increased 3.7 percent annually in December.







