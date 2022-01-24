

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished broadly down, while European shares are trading on a negative note.



As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were down 118.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 20.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 101.25 points.



The U.S. major stock was down again on Friday. The Dow plummeted 450.02 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,265.37, while the NASDAQ plunged 385.10 points or 2.72 percent to close at 13.768.92 and the S&P 500 tumbled 84.79 points or 1.89 percent to end at 4,397.94.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.25, while it was up 0.37 in the prior month.



The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for January will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus for the composite index is 56.7, and the consensus for the manufacturing index is 57.0.



A two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday. Chinese shares fluctuated before ending little changed Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 309.09 points, or 1.24 percent, to 24,656.46.



Japanese shares edged up slightly. The Nikkei average rose 66.11 points, or 0.24 percent, to 27,588.37 while the broader Topix index ended 0.14 percent higher at 1,929.87.



Australian markets hit an eight-month low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 36.30 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,139.50 - marking its lowest close since May 27. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 48.60 points, or 0.65 percent, at 7,441.50.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining by 123.30 points or 1.74 percent. The German DAX is losing 295.94 points or 1.90 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 91.03 or 1.21 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is sliding 283.17 points or 2.29 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 2.11 percent.







