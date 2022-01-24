

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The overwhelming rate of increase in Covid infections in the United States has plateaued at the weekend.



From the levels of around 200 percent increase in weekly average of cases being recorded a fortnight ago, the rate of increase has thinned down to 2 percent, as per the latest data compiled by the New York Times. The current 7-day average of Covid positive cases in the country is 690,448.



With 204804 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of coronavirus infections in the United States has increased to 70,700,678, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



572 more people died of the killer virus the same day, taking the national total to 866,540.



Texas is the worst affected state in Covid cases, reporting 58,118 cases, while New York reported the most number of deaths - 221.



The unusually low figures in Covid metrics are attributed to reporting delays in the weekend holidays.



There is also a notable fall in the number of hospitalizations. Only 19 percent increase has been reported in the past fortnight. 158,993 Covid positive patients are being treated in hospitals nationwide.



44,365,669 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far, according to Worldometer.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 210,358,008 people, or 63.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.2 percent of people above 65.



250,763,600 people, or 75.5 percent of the eligible population, have received the first dose.



When compared to regular shots, there is a faster movement in the rate of people's response to receiving booster doses.



More than 83 million people, or 39.9 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.







