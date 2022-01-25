

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's PLC (MARS.L) issued a trading update for the 16-week period to 12 January 2022. Total sales declined 3.6% for the period compared to the same period in fiscal 2019. Total like-for-like sales for the period were down 3.9%, reflecting the impact of the Omicron variant and consumer sentiment related to the new variant in the last 8 weeks, the Group said.



As at 1 January 2022, bank borrowings were 199 million pounds against the Group's 280 million pounds bank facility, which is in place until March 2024.







