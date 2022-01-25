

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS), a Chinese power steering components and systems, said on Tuesday that it struck a deal with Swedish automotive engine maker, Scania AB to develop eRCB steering systems, for Scania's trucks and buses.



The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.



Qizhou Wu, CEO of CAAS, commented: 'Due to the heavy payloads and tough road conditions, the commercial vehicle market is still dominated by traditional hydraulic steering systems, which presents a unique opportunity for our new product which is more environmentally friendly and driver friendly.'



The eRCB steering system is a fully electric intelligent steering system for light- and medium-duty truck and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.







