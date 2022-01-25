

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in January, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Tuesday.



The capacity utilization rate fell to 77.6 percent in January from 78.7 percent in December.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 78.0 percent in January from 78.4 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index grew to 109.5 in January from 106.1 in December.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index rose to 111.9 in January from 110.1 in the previous month.







