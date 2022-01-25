

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.34 billion, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $2.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $2.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $8.61 billion from $8.58 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.34 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.31 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.61 Bln vs. $8.58 Bln last year.



