

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.05 billion, or $7.47 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $6.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $17.73 billion from $17.03 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.05 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.47 vs. $6.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $17.73 Bln vs. $17.03 Bln last year.



