

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $511.4 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $405.8 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $6.30 billion from $5.14 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $511.4 Mln. vs. $405.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $6.30 Bln vs. $5.14 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PACCAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de