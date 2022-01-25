

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP) announce Tuesday it has expanded its exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) to develop and commercialize a brand of full-flavor alcohol beverages inspired by the country's leading chilled juice brand, Simply.



Molson Coors will produce, distribute and market Simply Spiked Lemonade as part of an agreement with Coca-Cola.



The deal marks another milestone in the relationship between Molson Coors and Coca-Cola, following a successful first year for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.



This summer, Molson Coors will start by launching the Simply Spiked Lemonade variety pack, inspired by some of Simply's best-selling non-alcoholic products, including Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade and, of course, Signature Lemonade.



The bold, great-tasting flavors of the Simply brand mix seamlessly with alcohol for cocktails, which inspired the ready-to-drink lineup. Simply Spiked Lemonade will be sold in slim-can 12pks as a variety pack, and 24oz standalone cans of select flavors.



Simply Spiked Lemonade and the national expansion of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer mark the latest initiatives to aggressively grow Molson Coors' above premium portfolio as part of the company's revitalization plan.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COCA-COLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de