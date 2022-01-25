

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see final November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Previously, their scores were 101.5 and 89.8, respectively.



Australia will provide December results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank; in November, the index rose 0.1 percent.



New Zealand will see December results for imports, exports, trade balance and credit card spending. In November, imports were worth NZ$6.73 billion and exports were at NZ$5.86 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$864 million. Credit card spending was down 0.1 percent on year.



Singapore will release December data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.9 percent on month and 12.0 percent on year following the 2.3 percent monthly increase and the 14.6 percent yearly gain in November.



Thailand will see December figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.28 percent following the 4.84 percent increase in November.



Finally, the markets in Australia are closed on Wednesday for Australia Day and will re-open on Thursday.







