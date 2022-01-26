

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV is projected to be available in summer of 2022, the company said in a statement.



All 2023 Sequoias will feature the powerful twin-turbo V6 hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain. First unveiled on Tundra, the exceptional hybrid produces 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque.



Sequoia will be offered in 2WD or the available part-time 4WD system on SR5, Limited, Platinum and Capstone grades. TRD Pro will be offered only in 4WD. The part-time 4WD system relies on a transfer case, controlled via a lever on the center console, to select between 2WD, 4WD high or 4WD low.



The all-new Sequoia offers up to an 9,000-pound maximum towing capacity, a nearly 22% increase over the prior generation.



The Tow Tech Package, available on all grades but standard on TRD Pro and Capstone, offers a suite of features that include Trailer Backup Guide to aid in backing up the SUV with a trailer, and Straight Path Assist which helps provide steering control to keep the trailer straight on its intended path when backing up.



Sequoia offers space for families who need it - whether that be to haul passengers, gear or both. It will be available in five grades that include SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and the new-to-Sequoia Capstone grade.



Toyota said its 36-month/36,000-mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components, including the battery control module, hybrid control module and inverter with converter, are covered for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.







