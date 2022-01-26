

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corporation (NJ), a Japanese maker and distributor of electric motors, on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings for the nine-month period to December, amidst a rise in sales.



The company aims to achieve net sales of four trillion yen in 2025.



For the nine-month period, the Kyoto-headquartered firm posted a profit of 100.44 billion yen or 171.67 yen per share, compared with 83.61 billion yen or 142.75 yen per share, year-on-year basis.



Nine-month operating profit and profit before income taxes also increased by 16.6 percent, to 134.6 billion yen, and 19.4 percent, to 130.6 billion yen, respectively.



For the April to December period, net sales of the company rose by 18.8 percent, to 1.407 trillion yen, compared with the same three-quarter period of 2020.



For the fiscal 2021, the company expects to post its profit at 148.00 billion yen or 252.68 yen per share. It also projects its net sales to be at 1.8 trillion yen.







