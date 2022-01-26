

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $566 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $381 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $581 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.82 billion from $3.52 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $566 Mln. vs. $381 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.8 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TE CONNECTIVITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de