

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and sales outlook for the second quarter, below analysts' expectations.



For the second quarter, the company projects earnings from continuing operations of about $1.52 per share and adjusted earnings of about $1.70 per share on net sales of about $3.8 billion, reflecting an approximate 1.7% increase on a reported basis and an approximate 2.7% increase on an organic basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.69 per share on revenues of $3.86 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







