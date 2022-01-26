

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade balance swung to a deficit in December, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of SEK 5.5 billion in December versus a surplus of SEK 1.2 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade surplus was SEK 0.6 billion.



On an annual basis, exports grew 23.0 percent in December and imports rose 29.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 16.9 billion in December, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 22.4 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 1.5 billion in December compared to SEK 2.9 billion in November.



For the January to December period, exports rose 14.0 percent and imports gained 16.0 percent. The trade surplus was SEK 25.1 billion.







