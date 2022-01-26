

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $694.4 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $647.5 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $696.7 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $4.03 billion from $3.70 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $694.4 Mln. vs. $647.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.65 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q2): $4.03 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.



