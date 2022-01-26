

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an indicator of reversing trend, coronavirus cases dropped by 14 percent in the last two weeks in the United States, according to latest data published by the New York Times.



The number of average daily cases has been mostly falling in the last seven days after a surge driven by the extremely transmissible Omicron variant in the winter holiday season.



429510 new cases reported on Tuesday is less than half the number recorded the previous day. With this, the national total has risen to 72,178,003, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



In contrast, Covid-related casualties are at the higher end. With 2912 additional deaths, the total number of lives that the pandemic claimed in the U.S. has reached 872,126.



California reported the most number of cases - 82,805, while Ohio recorded more than one-sixth of all Covid casualties reported on Tuesday.



Covid-related hospitalizations have slowed down notably. 155,247 infected patients are currently admitted in hospitals in the country.



45,119,980 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 210,682,471 Americans, or 63.5 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.2 percent of people above 65.



251,289,667 people, or 75.7 percent of the eligible population, have received the first dose.



40.3 percent of the eligible population, or more than 84 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.







