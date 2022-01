WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to $962.3 million from $1.68 billion prior year. Earnings per share was $1.63 compared to $2.85. Net premiums written was $10.75 billion, up 13% from prior year.



For the month of December, net income was $393.3 million or $0.67 per share compared to $706.0 million or $1.20 per share, last year. Net premiums written were $3.11 billion, an increase of 12%.



The company plans to release January results on February 16, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROGRESSIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de