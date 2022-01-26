

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a high note on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as investors continued to shrug off concerns about inflation and looked ahead to earnings news and the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 152.57 points or 1.28% at 12,098.26, after scaling a low of 12,042.45 and a high of 12,161.21 intraday.



Logitech surged up 6%, extending gains from the previous session. Credit Suisse climbed 4.6% and Richemont gained nearly 4%.



Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group and Alcon gained 2.8%, 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. ABB, Sika, Holcim, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re, Novartis and SGS advanced 1 to 2%.



Lonza Group shares declined 0.3%. The company, a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 profit declined 7.5% to 677 million Swiss francs from last year's 732 million francs.



Earnings per share fell 7.4% to 9.05 francs from 9.77 francs last year. Core profit was 944 million francs or 12.63 francs per share, compared to prior year's 733 million francs or 9.78 francs per share.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose zoomed 11.5%. AMS gained 4%. Sonova, OC Oerlikon Corp, Temenos Group, Tecan Group, PSP Swiss Property, Swatch Group and Swiss Prime Site moved up 2.5 to 3.4%.



Helvetia, Straumann Holding, Dufry, Clariant, Lindt & Spruengli Part and VAT Group ended stronger by 2 to 2.5%.



On the economic front, the Swiss investor sentiment index jumped to 9.5 points in January of 2022 from a neutral 0 in December, as financial analysts looked beyond temporary challenges posed by rising coronavirus infections and anticipate a market recovery in the Spring.



Meanwhile, the current conditions index jumped 15.8 points to 50 in January, according to the report from Credit Suisse & CFA Society Switzerland.







