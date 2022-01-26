

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $298 million, or $4.90 per share. This compares with $499 million, or $7.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $5.82 billion from $5.80 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $298 Mln. vs. $499 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.90 vs. $7.80 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.82 Bln vs. $5.80 Bln last year.



