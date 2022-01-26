

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $0.18 million, or $0.00 per share. This compares with $4.77 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $116.28 million from $97.46 million last year.



Accuray Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $0.18 Mln. vs. $4.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.00 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q2): $116.28 Mln vs. $97.46 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $420.0 - $430.0 Mln



