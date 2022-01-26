

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Home appliances company Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), on Wednesday provided its outlook for fiscal 2022.



The company expects full-year earnings per share between $27.00 and $29.00 and net sales growth of 5 to 6 percent.



On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings per share of $25.05 on revenues of $22.56 billion in fiscal 2022.







