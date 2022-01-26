

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $230.28 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $196.33 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $238.4 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $885.05 million from $758.97 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $230.28 Mln. vs. $196.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.29 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $885.05 Mln vs. $758.97 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $700 - $770 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TERADYNE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de