

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Variety store chain Family Dollar is recalling around 38,300 units of beach loungers citing injury risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves beach lounge chairs with a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric. The lounge chairs have a hang tag intended to be removed after purchase. It states 'Outdoors by Design' on one side and 'Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC' on the other side, along with either SKU 3499631 or SKU 3401281 above the bar code.



The loungers were manufactured in China, and imported by Midwood Brands LLC, an affiliate of Family Dollar. The recalled products were sold at Family Dollar stores nationwide and online at www.familydollar.com from January 2019 through September 2021 for about $25.



According to the agency, the recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints.



However, the company has not received any reports of injuries related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled beach loungers and return them to a Family Dollar store for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Dollar General Corp. in August last year called back about 155,000 units of True Living Sling Loungers for potential risk of amputation, laceration, and pinching hazard.



The Boppy Co. recalled over 3.3 million newborn loungers last year after the product was connected with deaths of 8 infants in recent years.







