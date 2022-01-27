

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits increased at a slower pace at the end of the year, reports said citing data published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.



Industrial profits increased 4.2 percent on a yearly basis in December, slower than the 9.0 percent rise in November.



Higher input costs increased operational cost of smaller firms.



In the whole year of 2021, industrial profits advanced 34.3 percent from the last year, reports said.



Data released earlier this month showed that the Chinese economy logged a stronger growth of 8.1 percent in 2021, better than the government's target of above 6 percent.







