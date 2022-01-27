

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) on Thursday reported net income of 24.45 million euros or 0.33 euros per share in the fourth quarter, lower than 40.13 million euros or 0.54 euros per share in the comparable quarter last year.



Non-IFRS income decreased to 34.8 million euros or 0.47 euros per share from 50 million euros or 0.67 euros per share a year ago.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the fourth quarter was 32.2 million euros compared with 50.8 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



Group revenue for the quarter declined to 234.59 million euros from 237.83 million euros last year.



Looking forward to 2022, the company sees product revenue growth between 7 percent and 11 percent, and operating margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) between 20 percent and 22 percent.



Software has reiterated its 2023 guidance of Group revenue to be 1 billion euros, operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) in the range of 25 percent to 30 percent, 85 percent to 90 percent recurring product revenue, and nearly 15 percent Digital Business CAGR.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOFTWARE AG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de