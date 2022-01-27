

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK) reported that its nine month net profit to owners of parent increased to 353.13 billion yen from 213.32 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 849.18 yen compared to 512.95 yen, previous year.



For the nine month period, net sales were 1.48 trillion yen, an increase of 36.1% from previous year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company estimates: net income to owners of parent of 500 billion yen and net sales of 2.04 trillion yen.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de