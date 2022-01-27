

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DGE.L) on Thursday said its profit in the first half of FY22 increased to 1.965 billion pounds or 84.3p from 1.58 billion pounds or 67.6p in the same period a year ago.



Basic earnings per share before exceptional items were 85.6p compared with 69.9 prior year.



Operating profit rose to 2.743 billion from 2.23 billion a year ago.



Net sales in first half increased 15.8% to 7.957 billion pounds from 6.874 billion pounds last year, helped by double-digit growth across all regions.



The company declared an interim dividend of 29.36p per share, a 5% increase year-over-year, to be paid to holders of ordinary shares and ADRs on the register as of 25 February 2022. The interim dividend will be paid to ordinary shareholders on April 7, and to ADR holders on April 12.



Looking forward to the second half of FY22, the company expects organic net sales momentum to continue and organic operating profit to grow ahead of organic net sales. However, the company also expects the supply chain issues and disruption in Travel Retail to continue in the near-term.



'Over the medium-term, from fiscal 23 to fiscal 25, we continue to expect organic net sales to consistently grow within a range of 5% to 7% and organic operating profit to grow sustainably within a range of 6% to 9%,' said Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive.







