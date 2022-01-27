

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - British hotel and restaurant company, Whitbread Plc (WTB.L), said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer or CFO Nicholas Cadbury will step down with effect from March 21.



Consecutively, the company has named Hemant Patel as new CFO, effective from the same day when Cadbury steps down.



Patel joined Whitbread in 2018, and since then has been Finance Director of the UK Premier Inn and Restaurants business, a subsidiary of Whitbread.



Prior to joining Whitbread, Patel was Finance Director of Greene King Pub Company.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WHITBREAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de