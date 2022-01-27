

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Online trader IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) said Thursday that its profit before tax for the half year grew 8 percent to 245.2 million pounds, while adjusted profit before tax rose 13 percent to 258.0 million pounds.



During the period, total operating costs increased by 22 percent to 223.3 million pounds, while on an adjusted basis, it was up 13 percent to 205.7 million pounds.



For the first half, net trading revenue increased by 16 percent to 471.9 million pounds, reflecting the continued size and strength of the active client base and the inclusion of tasty revenue following completion.



Excluding the foreign exchange hedging gain associated with the financing of the tastytrade acquisition, adjusted net trading revenue rose by 14 percent to 466.1 million pounds. Active clients during the period rose by 42 percent, reflecting the acquisition of tastytrade.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IG GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de